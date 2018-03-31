Winter Storm Warning expanded west

A Winter Storm Warning which already covers McPherson-Logan-Custer-Lincoln counties in Nebraska has been expanded by the National Weather Service to include the counties of Garden-Grant-Hooker-Arthur-Keith including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Arthur, Ogallala, and Paxton from 6 p.m. this evening Saturday Mar. 31 2018 to noon MDT Easter Sunday.

Snow will develop this evening and end by late Sunday morning with moderate to locally heavy snow expected at times. The heaviest snowfall is expected after midnight with snowfall rates

exceeding 1 inch per hour. Only light winds are expected so blowing snow should not be a factor.

Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be

prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.