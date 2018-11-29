Winter Storm Warning issued for central, northern Nebraska

The Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for much of central and northern Nebraska has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. An advisory and watch have been issued for adjoining areas.

In effect from 6 p.m. CST /5 p.m. MST/ Friday (Nov. 30, 2018) to 6 p.m. CST /5 p.m. MST/ Sunday (Dec. 2, 2018) is a WINTER STORM WARNING for the following Nebraska counties Sheridan-Grant-Hooker-McPherson-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Hyannis, Mullen, Tryon, Ringgold, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected. The higher totals will generally be near U.S. Highway 20 and state highway 97. Mixed precipitation with a light glaze of ice also expected.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Wind gusts to 25 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow Saturday and Sunday, further reducing visibility.

In effect 6 p.m. CST /5 p.m. MST/ Friday (11/30/18) TO 6 p.m. CST /5 p.m. MST/ Sunday (12/2/18) is a WINTER STORM WARNING for the following Nebraska counties Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Logan-Custer including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Stapleton, and Broken Bow.

Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected. The higher totals will generally be along and north of U.S. Highway 20. Mixed precipitation with ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch also expected. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Wind gusts to 25 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow Saturday and Sunday, further reducing visibility.