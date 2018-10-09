Winter Storm Warning for northern Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Cherry County in Nebraska.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. CDT/3 p.m. MDT this afternoon (Tuesday Oct. 9, 2018) to 9 a.m. / 8 a.m. MDT Wednesday for Cherry County in Nebraska including the cities of Valentine, Cody, Eli, Merriman and Kilgore.

There will be snow, possibly heavy at times, with total possible accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Expect significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.