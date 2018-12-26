Winter Storm Warning through Friday morning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. CST /5 a.m. MST Frida dec. 27, 2017 for the following counties in Nebraska Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

Heavy snow is expected in most of western and north central Nebraska with accumulations of 5 to 13 inches. There will also be mixed precipitation with ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, including near whiteout conditions at times on Thursday.

Temperatures will warm into middle 30s today (Wednesday 12/26/18), causing a changeover to rain.

As colder air is drawn into the system tonight, the rain will transition to snow from west to east through the evening with a possible brief period of freezing precip).

The snow will be heavy at times overnight and into Thursday with rates of 1 inch/hour likely, leading into quick accumulations.

Northwest winds gusting to 40 mph will result in blowing and drifting snow. Falling snow will will taper off Thursday evening, but strong northerly winds will continue to produce areas of blowing and drifting snow into Friday.

Wind chills values will drop as low as ten below zero Friday morning.

The combination of snow-packed roads, icy conditions, and greatly reduced visibility will create hazardous travel conditions.