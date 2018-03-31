Winter Storm Warnings issued for Easter snow storm in central Nebraska

The snow storm expected for Easter Sunday in central Nebraska appears to be moving slightly east and south and snow forecast accumulations have increased, according to information from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Warning for McPherson, Logan, Custer and Lincoln Counties in Nebraska including the cities of Tryon, Ringwald, Stapleton, Broken Bow and North Platte.

The warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday March 31 2018 to 1 p.m. Sunday April 1 2018. Heavy snow is expected. Total accumulations of 4-7 inches with localized amounts up to 8 inches are expected.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for significant reduced visibilities.

Snow will develop Saturday evening and end by late Sunday morning with moderate to locally heavy snow expected at times. Banded snowfall is anticipated with the heaviest snowfall expected after midnight with snowfall rates exceeding one inch per hour. Light winds will prevail wit blowing snow not expected to be an impact.

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday for Sherman, Dawson and Buffalo Counties including the cities of Loup City, Sherman Reservoir, Litchfield, Lexington, Cozad, Willow Island, Gothenburg and Kearney. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected in this area. Plan on difficult travel conditions with significant reduced visibilities.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 7 p.m. CDT/6 p.m. MDT Saturday to 1 p.m. CDT / Noon MDT Sunday for the following Nebraska counties Sheridan, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Arthur, Deuel, Keith, Perkins and Western Cherry. Snow up to 3-5 inches is expected with localized amounts up to 6 inches.