Winter Storm Watch now includes Custer County (04/11/18)

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a late-season strong winter storm will likely affect western and north central Nebraska Friday into Saturday.

The Winter Weather Watch has been expanded to include the following Nebraska counties - McPherson-Logan-Custer-Lincoln-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, North Platte, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.

Heavy snow is possible in these counties. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible from Firday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

Broken Bow may receive 4-6 inches of snow. See second graphic for NWS snow total predictions of of Wednesday afternoon.