Winter Storm Watches issued for northern Nebraska, Sandhills, Panhandle

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a late season winter storm is posed to impact northern Nebraska and parts of the Sandhills early Friday into Saturday. Rain is expected to changeover to all snow early Friday morning across northwestern Nebraska with precipitation then changing over west to east across the remainder of northern Nebraska Friday.

Moderate to heavy snow possible at times Friday into Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are forecast. The heaviest snow accumulation are expected towards the South Dakota border with localized amounts exceeding 10 inches possible. Strong winds are expected to develop by Friday afternoon with gusts up to 50 MPH possible. Strong winds will then continue Friday night and will go into Saturday decreasing gradually by Saturday afternoon. Blowing and falling snow is expected to reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times Friday into Saturday. Snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from late Thursday night through Friday night for the following Nebraska Counties - Dawes-Box Butte-North Sioux-South Sioux-Niobrara County including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Harrison, Agate, Lusk, and Redbird.

Strong winds and snow will return to the region late Thursday night through Friday night.

Heavy snow and blowing snow are possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches, with locally higher amounts are possible in Niobrara County and the northern Nebraska Panhandle.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Friday. Tree branches could fall. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon for the following Nebraska counties - Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

Heavy snow will be possible with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches in Sheridan, Eastern Cherry and Western Cherry Counties.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Friday. Tree branches could fall. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for the following Nebraska counties Keya Paha-Brown-Rock and Boyd-Holt including the cities of Springview, Ainsworth, Bassett, and Rose and Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Oneill, and Atkinson.

Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are possible in Keya Paha, Brown and Rock Counties as well as Boyd and Hoyt Counties.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Tree branches could fall. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.