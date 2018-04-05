Winter Weather Advisories across central Nebraska, Sandhills...again

Another spring storm is on its way and will bring measurable snow to Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in North Platte. See second image for forecast amounts.

The following Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the NWS

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. CDT (Friday April 6, 2018) /midnight MDT (Thursday, April 5, 2018) to 7 p.m. CDT/6 p.m. MDT Friday for the following Nebraska Counties: Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-McPherson-Logan-Custer including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, and Broken Bow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in portions of central, north central and west central Nebraska. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Friday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. CDT/9 p.m. MDT this evening (Thursday, April 5, 2018) to 7 p.m. CDT/6 p.m. MDT Friday for the following Nebraska Counties: Sheridan-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Friday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. CDT Friday/midnight MDT Thursday to 7 p.m. CDT/6 p.m. MDT Friday for the following Nebraska Counties: Garden-Arthur-Keith-Lincoln including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Arthur, Ogallala, Paxton, and North Platte. Snow total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Friday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Winter Weather Advisories extend from the western border of Nebraska to as far south as the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County.