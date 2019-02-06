Winter Weather Advisories cover Nebraska

The entire state of Nebraska is covered by Winter Weather Advisories.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening (Wed., Feb. 6, 2019) to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Thursday for the following Nebraska counties: Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Lincoln-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, North Platte, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. Winds gusts as high as 35 mph with areas of blowing snow tonight into early tomorrow. Wind chills of 15 below to 30 below zero tonight into early tomorrow.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

See the additional NWS graphic for areas of possible ice and potential windchillls.