Winter Weather Advisory to be replaced with Wind Chill Warning in Central Nebraska

A Wind Chill Advisory replaces the Winter Weather Advisory at noon CST today and will remain in effect through noon CST Friday for much of central and north central Nebraska.

This is for the following Nebraska counties: Boyd-Rock-Holt-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln including the cities of Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, and North Platte.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ FRIDAY.

Snow and very cold wind chills expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 are possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are expected in portions of central, north central, panhandle, southwest and west central Nebraska.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Additional light snow accumulation (up to 1") possible this morning for areas east of Hwy 83.

Dangerously cold wind chills continue through tomorrow morning.

Windchill values of -30 to -35 are possible across northwest Nebraska and -20 to -30 elsewhere this morning (Feb. 7, 2019). Values may be as low as -20 to -30 this afternoon through Friday morning for the Sandhills and much of southwest Nebraska.