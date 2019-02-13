Winter Weather Advisory expanded

The National Weather Service office out of North Platte has announced that the Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded west to include most of southwest Nebraska and parts of the Sandhills. The advisory also starts earlier (beginning at noon CST).

Light snow is expected today with a round of heavier snow tonight mainly focused in central Nebraska

The will be potential for hazardous travel conditions due to slick and/or snow-covered roads and reduced visibility. Snow tonight could accumulate over 1/2" per hour and drop visibility to as low as 1/2 mi.