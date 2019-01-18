Winter Weather Advisory for Friday, Jan 18, 2019
Thursday, January 17, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
For central Nebraska https://www.custercountychief.com/content/custer-county-winter-weather-a...
For Sandhills https://www.custercountychief.com/content/winter-weather-advisory-sandhi...
For north central, southwest and west central Nebraska https://www.custercountychief.com/content/much-nebraska-winter-weather-a...
Possible ice accumulations https://www.custercountychief.com/content/glaze-ice-possible-tonight-friday
Category: