Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Panhandle

The National Weather Service out of Cheyenne, Wyo. has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle including areas along and east of Interstate 25.

In the advisory are Dawes and Sioux counties in Nebraska including the cities of Chadron and Harrison as well as Chadron State Park.

The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. MDT Tuesday (10/9/18)

A mix of snow and freezing drizzle is expected to continue. Freezing drizzle may be heavy at times. Additional wet snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches are expected. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible.

The ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute. Expect reduced visibilities at times.