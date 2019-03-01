Winter Weather Advisory issued for portion of Sandhills, southwest Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Nebraska west of Highway 83 for accumulating snow.

Prolonged periods of light to moderate snow is forecast from late Friday night through Sunday morning. Forecast totals have been decreased slightly about 1/2 inch to one inch. Snow will develop late Friday, after 9 p.m. across the panhandle and southwestern Nebraska. Snow will spread over the Sandhills through Saturday. A lull is expected with a second round of moderate snow Saturday night primarily across southwest Nebraska (along and south of I-80. The snow will likely be dry with northeast winds 5-15 mph.

There will be dangerously cold wind chills Sunday and Monday morning with values of minus 20 and colder. Wind chills will be near or below zero from Friday night through Tuesday afternoon. The coldest values which could approach minus 30 across the northern Sandhills are expected Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Impacts include slick and/or snow packed roads, reduced visibility, frostbite and/or hypothermia in as little as 30 minutes.

Custer County may see 1-2 inches of snow (east) and 2-3 inches (west).

West of a line from Valentine, Mullen to North Platte may see 3-4 with 4-6 possible in pandhandle.