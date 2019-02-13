Winter Weather Advisory issued...again

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the following Nebraska counties - Boyd-Holt-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer including the cities of Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Oneill, Atkinson,

Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, and Broken Bow in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) to 8 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019).

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches is possible. Blowing and drifting snow is not expected as winds will be light.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Broken Bow could is forecast to receive 3 to 5 inches of snow . Eastern and southern Custer County should see more snow that the northeast part of the county, according to a graphic released by the NWS.

NWS reports snow should begin the Broken Bow, Valentine, Ainsworth, Spencer and O'Neill areas Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday morning.