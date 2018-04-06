Winter Weather Advisory lifted for Custer County, wintery mix to return Saturday night

The Winter Weather Advisory issued for Custer County and counties to the north and west has ended, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) however a Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for much of Nebraska, for the counties of Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry.

DAY ONE...TONIGHT (Thursday April 6, 2018): Light snow and breezy north winds will continue across southwest Nebraska through the early evening. Little to no additional accumulation is expected, but brief drops in visibility and slick roads are possible.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...SATURDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Wintry precipitation will return to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. The system will bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Light ice accumulations are possible mainly west of Highway 83, while light snow accumulations up to one inch are possible to the east. Prepare for slick roads and drops in visibility Sunday morning.