Winter Weather Advisory for Sandhills

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. MDT for the following counties: Sheridan-Keya Paha-Brown-Rock-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Springview, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, and Hayes Center.

There will be snow, possibly heavy at times. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches in the Sandhills, as well as portions of north central,southwest, and the Nebraska Panhandle.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Expect reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.