Winter Weather Advisory for Sandhills beginning tonight

The national Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to be in effect from midnight CST/11 p.m. MST tonight (Thursday 1/16/19) to 6 p.m. CST/5 p.m. MST Friday.

For the counties of Eastern Cherry-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Frontier-Western Cherry- including the cities of Valentine, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

Mixed precipitation is likely. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph in portions of portions of north central, southwest and west central from midnight tonight to Friday evening.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.