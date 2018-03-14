Winter weather again?

The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte has forecast a potential winter storm that may impact north central Nebraska Thursday night through Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday evening for the following Nebraska counties Sheridan and Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Cody, Eli,Merriman, and Kilgore.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible in the watch area. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch are possible.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Friday. Significant reductions in visibility are possible. Icy and snow covered roads are possible.

If ice accumulations materialize, power outages will be possible as well.

Freezing precipitation is possible Thursday night with a changeover to snow later on. Changeover to snow is expected toward morning Friday.

There is moderate to high for newborn or other at-risk livestock.