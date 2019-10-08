Winter weather moving in

The National Weather Service (NWS) is continuing to monitor a winter storm approaching the area. The Winter Storm Watch now includes all of Cherry County with the potential of 6"+ of snow, light ice accumulations, and strong winds. Precipitation will still begin as rain (rumble of thunder?) Wednesday evening, then mix with and switch to snow from west to east throughout Thursday. The main impacts across western and north central Nebraska include accumulating and blowing snow, mixed precip/light icing, and wind chills in the single digits.

As much as 0.05 inch of ice could accumulate in the Mullen area by Thursday eveing (Oct. 10, 2019) with lesser amounts to the west and south. Valentine may see as much as 0.08 inch of ice.

Maximum wind gusts throughout the Sandhills and central Nebraska are forecast to be in the mid- to upper-30s and low 40 before the system ends.

The forecast calls for as much as 8 to 12 inches of snow in northern Sheridan and Cherry Counties in Nebraska with up to an inch from North Platte to Brewster to O'Neill. A dusting of snow is forecast for Custer County.