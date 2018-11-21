Winter weather to return over Thanksgiving weekend

Winter weather could impact travel by the time the Thanksgiving weekend draws to a close, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Hastings.

The NWS says travel in parts of Nebraska and Kansas could be impacted with strong winds and possible snow up to 6 inches in some areas.

At this time, the weather event is forecast to begin later in the day Saturday with snow by Saturday night.

As with any weather event in Nebraska, the forecast can change quickly.

Continue to check the forecast through the weekend and be prepared to alter travel plans if necessary.