Winter Weather Warning issued for parts of Panhandle

Parts of the Nebraska Panhandle will under a Winter Weather Warning from 9 p.m. MDT this evening (Thursday April 5, 2018) to 6 P.m. MDT Friday. Parts of Sioux, Dawes and Sheridan in Nebraska including Chadron, Chadron State Park, Rushville and Gordon.

Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 7 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

The area under the warning is Northern Converse and Niobrara counties in Wyoming, mainly north and east of a line from Bill to Lusk. Sioux and Dawes counties in Nebraska, mainly along the Pine Ridge from Harrison to Chadron.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Friday. Expect significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.