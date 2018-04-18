Work to begin on US-30 Sutherland to Hershey

SUTHERLAND - Weather permitting, construction work is anticipated to begin April 23 on US-30 between Reference Post 157.74 and Reference Post 163.67, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Knife River Midwest, LLC, has the contract for the project. Work will include milling, replacing asphalt surface with concrete pavement, bridge work guardrail, lighting, culverts and seeding. US-30 will be reduced to one lane with reduced speed during the pavement repair work. On May 21, US-30 is anticipated to be closed to thru traffic from Prairie Trace Rd. at Sutherland to US-30/L-56C junction with traffic detoured to I-80. Local traffic will be maintained for residents and people doing business along US-30. Speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph with a 12-foot width restriction in the work zone. Once the concrete paving work is completed the raining work will be performed with flaggers. The project is anticipated to be completed early fall 2018. Motorists are reminded to be extra careful in and near highway work zones, and to buckle up, every trip.