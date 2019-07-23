Yankowski denied motion for competency evaluation

Brown County Judge James Orr on Friday, July 19, 2019, denied a Motion to Determine Competency filed by the attorney for Nathan Yankowski.

Yankowski is facing two charges - Murder in the Second Degree, a Class 1B Felony and Terroristic Threats, a Class 3A Felony - in connection with a May 22 shooting that resulted in the death of Logan Maring, 18, of Custer County.

Read more about it in the July 25, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.