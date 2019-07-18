Yankowski preliminary hearing continued to Aug. 21

The preliminary hearing for Nathan Yankowski, 26, has been re-scheduled for Aug. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Brown County Court, Neb.

Yankowski is facing two charges - Murder in the Second Degree, a Class 1B Felony; and Terroristic Threats, a Class 3A Felony - in connection with a May 22 shooting in Brown County that resulted in the death of Logan Maring, 18, of Custer County.

On July 17, Yankowsk's attorney filed a motion to for a continuance so that Yankowski can complete a competency evaluation. Brown County Attorney Joseph Taylor had no objection. The court granted the continuance to Aug. 21.

The defendant’s attorney also filed for a modification of bond for Yankowski, requesting he be allowed to travel outside Brown County to attend medical appointments in Bassett. Brown County Court Judge James Orr granted the modification with a July 12 court document that states Yankowski is to “travel directly” to the medical care provider and “return directly to Brown County, NE at the conclusion of said visits.”