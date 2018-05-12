'You drink, You drive, You lose' Campaign Dec. 14-Jan. 1

From Dec. 14 through Jan. 1, 2019, the Broken Bow Police Department will participate in a statewide “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” Selective DUI Enforcement.

According to Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott, this is a coordinated effort of law enforcement agencies across the state to decrease the number of drunk and impaired drivers in our communities. The program is funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), in 2017 there were 1,480 alcohol related accidents in Nebraska including 59 fatalities and 663 injuries. Also in 2017 there were 34 car versus pedestrian alcohol related accidents including six fatalities and 28 injuries.

“Our goal with this selective enforcement is to use additional officers, highly visible saturation patrols and DUI checkpoints to seek out suspected drunk drivers and arrest them, thus creating safer streets for the citizens of Broken Bow,” Chief Scott said.