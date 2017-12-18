You drink, you drive, you lose campaign in force

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be on the lookout for drunk drivers during the final two weeks of 2017 as part of a national You Drink, You Drive, You Lose enforcement.

NSP is running this operation with dozens of other law enforcement agencies around the state of Nebraska and all across the country, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO). NSP’s portion of the NDOT-HSO grant is $27,320.

“We know that many people will be traveling throughout the holiday season and we want everyone to safely make it to their destination,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “The best gift you can give your family is for you to arrive alive. We encourage all drivers to avoid any impairments or distractions and never drink and drive.”

The enforcement runs from Friday, December 15, 2017 through Monday, January 1, 2018.