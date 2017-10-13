Youth hunt at Pressey Oct 21-22

Youth ages 15 and younger are encouraged to participate in special youth pheasant hunts during the Oct. 21-22 statewide youth pheasant, quail and partridge season.

Rooster pheasants will be released at 14 wildlife management areas before the special youth hunt season. The special hunts are open to the public, and the number of participants is not limited. No registration or special permit is required. Special regulations posted at each of the 14 WMAs will apply to all portions of the designated areas normally open to hunting. All other current youth and regular hunting regulations also will be in effect on these designated areas.

Pheasants will be released at the following WMAs: Pressey (Custer County); Sherman Reservoir (Sherman County); Oak Valley (Madison County); Branched Oak (Lancaster County); Twin Oaks (Johnson County); Hickory Ridge (Johnson County); Wilkinson (Platte County); Peru Bottoms (Nemaha County), Yankee Hill (Lancaster County), Cornhusker (Hall County), Arrowhead (Gage County), George Syas (Platte County), Randall W. Schilling (Cass County), and Kirkpatrick Basin North (York County).

The special regulations on these WMAs include:

- Only nontoxic shot may be used at Kirkpatrick Basin North, Wilkinson, Peru Bottoms and Randall W. Schilling WMAs.

- Adult mentors must be licensed hunters age 19 or older to accompany a youth.

- Adult mentors may harvest one rooster pheasant per day only.

- The 14 WMAs are the only locations where adults may harvest pheasants during the youth season.

- Kirkpatrick Basin North is a new addition to the list of hunting sites this year, replacing William Gilmour/Tobacco Island.

- Only one adult mentor per youth will be allowed to hunt (additional non-hunting mentors may accompany the youth on the hunt).

- Youth may harvest two roosters per day.

This is the seventh year of the pheasant releases during the special youth season, which is intended to increase youth participation in upland game hunting.

For more information on these hunting locations, visit Outdoornebraska.gov/upland#youth or Outdoornebraska.gov/publicaccessatlas.