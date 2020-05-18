Custer County Courthouse Open

A lady stands outside and waits to be helped at the Treasury office at the Custer County Courthouse. As of May 18, it is open to the public.

 Donnis Hueftle-Bullock

As of May 18, the Custer County Courthouse is up and open for business. For full details on what it took to get to this point make sure to check out the May 21 version of the Custer County Chief.

Recommended for you