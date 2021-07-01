District court generic Jan 2021

Custer County District Court, Broken Bow, Neb.

 Mona Weatherly

In Custer County District Count, Judge Karin Noakes recused herself from State v. Derrick S. Gonzalez.  In doing so, Noakes said for the record it was “due to prior incidents with Mr. Gonzalez.”

Before recusing herself at the arraignment Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, Noakes directed that papers be served to Gonzalez as he did not waive that right when asked.

District  Court Judge Mark Kozisek will be the judge for the case. The arraignment was continued to July 19 at 11 a.m.

Gonzalez, 37, of Ord, faces two charges - Count 1, Certificate of title violations, a Class 4 Felony; and Count 2, Fail to pay sale tax, also a Class 4 Felony. The alleged offense date is Aug. 8, 2020.

