Elks April 29 2021 scholarships

The Broken Bow Elks awarded scholarships to 16 local students in a ceremony on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Awards were presented to three sixth graders for Americanism essays. The Elks named Citizens of the Year for the Lodge Year 2020-2021. Find out who received scholarships and recognition in the April 29 issue of the Custer County Chief.

