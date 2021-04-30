The Broken Bow Elks awarded scholarships to 16 local students in a ceremony on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Awards were presented to three sixth graders for Americanism essays. The Elks named Citizens of the Year for the Lodge Year 2020-2021. Find out who received scholarships and recognition in the April 29 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Local students receive scholarships, recognition from Broken Bow Elks
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
