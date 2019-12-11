The Broken Bow Express and Holiday party at the Broken Bow Public Library, Broken Bow, Neb., Dec. 9, 2019 included bus rides to see Christmas lights, cookie decorating, making reindeer food, creating ornaments and, of course, visiting Santa Claus!
See a photo you'd like to have? Email chiefnews@custercountychief.com.
We need your name, address and phone number and which photo you want. Here are the prices.
One 4x6 - $5
Four 4x6 or more of one or more images - $3 ea.
One 5x7 - $7.00
One 8x10 - $10
Digital image - $15
