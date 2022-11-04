NOV. 4, 2022 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — During the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 2, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Custer County.
In total, 10 businesses were inspected. None of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 100 percent. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID. The businesses included convenience stores, restaurants, grocery stores, and bars.
