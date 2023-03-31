OLIVIA, N.C. March, 2023 - The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and our 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado from Sept. 20 - 24, 2023; visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10 on the web, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at 919-356-5692.
100th reunion of Army's 2nd Infantry Division
- Second (Indianhead) Division Assoc.
