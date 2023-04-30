This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the April 27, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Who out there is driving a vehicle everyday from the 1970s? Who out there cooks on appliances bought in 1968? Is there anyone out there who wants to go to a doctor or dentist who practices as if it’s 1970?
I ask these questions because the issue of what to do with the aging facilities at Broken Bow Middle School (1968) and High School (1968) is once again at the forefront. The school is hosting community meetings to discuss it. The first one was last week; the second is this Thursday at noon at Adams Land & Cattle Corporate Office. I think there will be more.
I’m going to ask you a favor. It doesn’t matter if you are for or against building or renovating. Please don’t wait until the last minute to speak up. Attend one or more of the community meetings. Attend some school board meetings. If you haven’t had the chance, ask for a tour of the facilities. Get involved and get informed.
During a school tour back in October, 2021, I took a photo of a 1968 science lab faucet with tape wrapped around it, no doubt to stop a leak. 1968! There isn’t any amount of tape that can pull that faucet and the rest of the classroom into 21st century form. We want to encourage students to plan for careers in medicine, agriculture, and a dozen other much-needed professions. I lay money that a leaky 55-year-old faucet does little to inspire them.
Heck, let’s revisit those questions again. Who out there is driving a 1938 vehicle everyday? Who out there cooks on appliances from 1938? How about going to a doctor or dentist who practices as if it’s 1938?
Then lets think about what we are asking of our students, the very people we call the future of our community and our country.
