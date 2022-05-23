On Sunday, May 22, 2022, the 201 East Fire on the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest remains at 4,192 acres. Yesterday (05/21/22), firefighters worked to improve the fire line (picture attached) resulting in the fire being 55 percentage contained.
The district remains temporarily closed. Please do not approach or enter the closure area. This closure is necessary to provide for public and firefighter safety as they manage this fire. Fire officials will assess the closure area today and provide updated information as soon as possible. Also, the use of drones is prohibited and if flown in the surrounding area, aircraft are grounded.
Today, fire crews will continue to strengthen and reinforce the fire line. To do this, firefighters extinguish hot and smoldering material along the fire perimeter and cut down any hazard trees that may pose a safety risk to personnel on the ground. Smoke will be visible from the interior of the fire as it continues to burn. Firefighting resources that are no longer needed for the 201 East Fire are being released. Favorable fire weather with low temperature and high humidity is forecasted.
