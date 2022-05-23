The 201 East Fire remains at 4,192 acres and is now 80 percent contained. Yesterday (Sunday, May 22, 2022), firefighters worked to improve the fire line. Good progress was made with 80 percent containment reached. Today’s weather calls for cooler temperatures with the possibility of a wetting rain. For these reasons, the fire will be downgraded from a Type 3 to a Type 4 incident and managed by local personnel. Some firefighters will remain to monitor and patrol the fire. Unnecessary firefighting resources were released over the last few days.
The fire area will remain closed; however, portions of the district are re-opened. The fire area closure is necessary to provide for public and firefighter safety as they manage and rehabilitate the fire area. Personnel are working along the closed roads and there are many hazards including fire-weakened trees that could fall without warning.
Please see attached closure order and map (at left) for details. Areas east of Forest Service Road (FSR) 203 and south to- and including FSR 201 are closed. Whitetail Campground and many OHV trails are closed. Please do not enter or approach the closure area.
If you have plans to visit Bessey Ranger District and you have further questions about the closure, please visit the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Alerts & Notices webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nebraska/alerts-notices.
Due to the fire impacts, all available personnel are working in the field and the office phones are not staffed. If you call the Bessey Ranger District and leave a voicemail message, someone will try to return your call within 2 business days.
