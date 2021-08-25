4-H and FFA results from the Custer County Fair are included in a special section of this week's Aug. 26, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief! It's in the mail to subscribers and on newsstands now! Stop by the Chief to get an extra copy for only $1.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.