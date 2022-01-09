This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Jan. 6, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Hello, 2022.
I hope you are nice to us.
I saw a meme on Facebook the other day. It was a sketch of people opening a door marked 2022 with a ten-foot pole!
After the past two years, maybe we have a right to be cautious. It’s good to remember, though, that in the midst of all the negativity and bad things, in the middle of pandemic and anxiety, a lot of good happened, too. Just as we don’t yet know all the challenges this year will bring to us, we don’t yet know the good, the happiness, the celebrations, the smiles and laughter that are in store.
So yes, we may be cautious but let’s be cautiously optimistic!
On another subject ... Jan. 6.
I’ve been struggling all week with what to write about what happened a year ago at the U.S. Capitol. It’s kind of overwhelming.
I read a comment the other day that the events of Jan. 6, 2021 were either a protest or a riot, depending upon who you are talking to.
I don’t doubt that some of the people there showed up for a rather peaceful demonstration and got caught up in events. Yet there’s no doubt that some showed up with a different agenda.
At other protests and demonstrations (such as those for Black Lives Matter or against the police), we call people who take advantage - who loot and destroy - opportunists, thugs and criminals. Doesn’t that apply here as well? When people did those things at the Capitol, some called them patriots.
I am most disappointed in some of the members of Congress, men and women who supposedly ran for their lives that day, yet now profess nothing really, really bad happened. Tell that to the Capitol police who fought for their lives, who were injured protecting the very people who now say nothing really, really bad happened.
No matter what our political standing, we all should be concerned about what happened last year. It was an assault on our country, on our democracy. It was wrong.
My hope for the new year isn’t really a resolution. It’s what most of us were taught in Bible school and Catechism but what so many seem to have forgotten: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you (Luke 6:31)” and “Love your neighbor as yourself. (Matthew 12:31.)”
We remember those lessons pretty well around Custer County and central Nebraska.
Let’s hope more and more people remember them this year. With those lessons firmly in our hearts, 2022 can only be a great year.
