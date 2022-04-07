The Consumer Promotion and Education Committee with the Nebraska Cattlemen would like to announce the 2022 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest and Beef Advocacy Training will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mid-Plains Community College in Valentine beginning at 1 p.m. The competition is targeted towards youth who are passionate about the beef industry.
The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Program provides an opportunity for youth, ages 14 - 24 years old, to become spokespersons and future leaders for the beef industry. Senior and collegiate divisions are judged on an issues response and a mock media interview. The advocacy workshop will help participants learn how to use advocacy to share their stories, interview strategies, and social media tools.
More information can be found on the Nebraska Cattlemen website, https://nebraskacattlemen.org/. Registration deadline is Friday, June 3, 2022.
