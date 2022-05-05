The salute to area graduating seniors is in the May 5, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief. Extra copies are available at the Chief office, $1 each.
Local graduation dates and times
- Anselmo-Merna May 7, 5 p.m.
- Ansley May 7, 5 p.m.
- Arnold May 14, 2 p.m.
- Broken Bow May 7, 2 p.m.
- Callaway May 15, 2 p.m.
- Litchfield May 7, 2 p.m.
- Loup County May 7, 1 p.m.
- Sandhills May 7, 4 p.m.
- Sargent May 7, 6:30 p.m.
- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller May 8, 2 p.m.
- Thedford May 14, 2 p.m.
