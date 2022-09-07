State Fair Enterprise
Nebraska State Fair - Grand Island, neb. 2022

The Nebraska State Fair finished its successful 11-day run in Grand Island on Labor Day Monday with reason to celebrate. The State Fair had a 7.9 percent increase in attendance, finishing with an estimated 11-day total of 287,367 guests.

Almost perfect weather greeted Fair guests over the 11 days, with only a single significant rain event. Talent and concerts were also a major attendance driver.

