This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Jan. 12, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
If I had to characterize 2023 based on the first 10 days or so, I’d say the year is eager to make a mark early and show everyone it’s ready to be its own unique time.
In the past week, I’ve read a lot about Damar Hamlin (even wrote my column on the him last week). As of Tuesday, Hamlin, who had cardiac arrest during the Jan. 9 football game in Cincinnati, was transferred from the hospital there to a hospital in Buffalo, the home of his team, the Bills. He’s to undergo further testing to see if doctors can figure out why his heart stopped.
There’s been a lot of back-and-forth about whether or not the NFL expected the game to continue. I’ve decided to let everyone, even the NFL, off the hook. What happened had never happened before. A lot of people didn’t know what to do. Thankfully the emergency responders and team trainers, including Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, knew exactly what to do - immediately administer CPR and get an ambulance on the field.
When unexpected events happen, a lot of times we rely on well-practiced routines to get us through. Before the gravity of the situation sank in, I mean, really sank in and people realized Hamlin was actually dead for some seconds, I’m sure they were looking to routines and habits for direction. Been there, done that.
Through the grace of God, hundreds of thousands of people turned to prayer that evening (myself included) and continue to reach out in prayer. That would be a great routine for 2023, if our first instinct is to take a moment and pray before we dash off to do word-war via social media, reel off unfounded accusations or just make something up to support what we want.
The Nebraska Legislature is in session with newly elected senators and a newly elected governor. Sen. Brewer says in his column that he was happy to hear Gov. Pillen call for “transformational tax reform” and wants Pillen to look at the EPIC (Eliminate Property Income and Corporate Tax) tax bill. I encourage Pillen to take a long, serious look, too, but for different reasons. Is it sustainable to fund the state, roads and public education by eliminating property, income and corporate taxes and to rely solely on taxes collected when something is purchased? That’s a huge conversation to be had. I hope respectful and thoughtful discussion can become routine as we tackle such issues this year.
Another conversation for 2023 is on the Right to Repair. There is an MOU from John Deere to allow farmers access to information that will let them do some repairs on their own equipment. That’s great news. But before the issue is completely put to rest and we decide no legislation is needed, let’s see it play out. Even the best of plans often need some tweaking.
We may have gotten a stumbling start to 2023 with a snowfall like we haven’t seen in a while but we’ve chipped away and dug out and are doing OK. Here’s hoping adequate moisture becomes pretty doggone routine in 2023!
