The 2023 Western Nebraska Lambing and Kidding School on Jan. 28, 2023 will be held at the Craven Feed Center located at 407 US Hwy 20 in Gordon. Featured speakers are Dr. Alison Crane, Ph.D., Executive Director for the Wyoming Wool Growers. Her focus is on nutrition, reproduction, and management. Crane’s background in small ruminant science, combined with her passion for working with sheep and goat producers will increase your knowledge about sheep and goat production. Donna Dexter of 2T Livestock of Hemingford Nebraska has been raising show lambs and goats for many years. The farm’s focus is to raise and sell quality show lambs and goats for a reasonable price. Donna will talk about how to pick out your show lambs and goats and answer questions about how she handles lambing and kidding. Other topics covered are: (1) What to do when in trouble; (2) taking care of neonates and much more. Hands on techniques will be demonstrated for how to tube, dehorn, band, and vaccinate your newborn lambs and kids. The cost is $35 for non-Nebraska Sheep & Goat members, $25 for members and $15 for students. To register e-mail ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or call Melissa Nicholson: 308-386-8378 or send to NS&GP, PO Box 1066, Chadron NE 69337. Preregistration deadline January 22, 2023.
The 2023 Eastern Nebraska Lambing and Kidding School on Saturday January 21, 2023 held near Lincoln will feature farm tours, hands-on demonstrations, and presentations by expert speakers. Nebraska Extension is hosting the clinic that will run from approximately 8:30a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT, starting with Registration at Pickinpaugh Livestock, 9801 Van Dorn St, Lincoln NE, 68520. Following the sheep tour of Pickinpaugh Livestock, we will travel to the Otoe County Fairgrounds, 198 Plum Street, Syracuse for lunch and presentations. Following the speakers, we will travel to Burchard, Nebraska for goat farm tours at Black Family Livestock, 61026 708 Road, Burchard NE and Plum Creek Farms at 60685 712 Road, Burchard NE. To register, e-mail wayde.pickinpaugh@unl.edu or call Wayde Pickinpaugh, Nebraska Extension Livestock Systems Educator at 402-335-2669 by January 18. The cost to attend in person is $20 per person, $55 for a family up to 5 attendees. Handouts and lunch are included. Lunch will be held at the Fair Center Building in Syracuse, NE. After lunch, Ryan Hassebrook, local sheep producer, will speak on proper nutrition and feeding programs. Becky Funk, DVM, will discuss when lambing and kidding doesn’t go as planned. Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator, will cover reproductive diseases in both sheep and goats. We will close out the day traveling to Black Family Livestock as well as Plum Creek Farms where we will tour the facilities and discuss goat herd management.
