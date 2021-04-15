The Custer County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, April 13 to a packed room for two items on the agenda with over 70 people standing and sitting in the main board room and more than 20 standing in the landing area on the second floor outside the meeting room.
A presentation on the “30x30 Land Grab” and 2nd Amendment Sanctuary were the last items on the agenda...
See the full article in the April 15, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
...County Attorny Bowers will draft a resolution (on 30x30); he will get information and structure the resolution to be specific to Custer County.
The second item that drew the crowd was the Second Amendment Sanctuary. Numerous individuals spoke in support. The supervisors voted to approve Resolution 13-2021 which refers to “all rights and liberties of the citizens of Custer County; including the right of the people to worship and peacefully assemble, to keep and bear arms, and freedom of speech.”
