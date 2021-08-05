Wednesday evening (Aug. 4, 2021) at 6 p.m., the 4-H awards presentation for Home Economics and Ag. Misc) took place in the Custer County Farm Bureau Show Ring at the Custer County Fair.
The 2021award for Champion Club Booth went to the Sandhills Critters.
Several 4-H members were present to receive their recognition and are pictured in this article.
Those not present/not pictured are:
- Champion Steam Clothing 2 Exhibit - Maysa Jones - 2021 Custer County Fair, Broken Bow, Neb.
- Reserve Champion Beyond the Needle Exhibit - Makayla Stecker - 2021 Custer County Fair, Broken Bow, Neb.
- Reserve Champion Beginner Exhibit Foods - Evan Sughayar - 2021 Custer County Fair, Broken Bow, Neb.
- Reserve Champion Creative Foods Artistry Exhibit - Halle McCaslin - 2021 Custer County Fair, Broken Bow, Neb.
- Champion Beginner Exhibit Home Environment - Nathan Kastens - 2021 Custer County Fair, Broken Bow, Neb.
- Reserve Champion Beginner Exhibit Home Environment - Kira Beavers - 2021 Custer County Fair, Broken Bow, Neb.
- Reserve Champion Advanced Beginner Exhibit Home Environment - Makayla Stecker - 2021 Custer County Fair, Broken Bow, Neb.
- Champion Rocket Aerospace Unit 3 - Abigail Wiiest - 2021 Custer County Fair, Broken Bow, Neb.
Ribbons and medals were also handed out for 3-D Archery competition that took place in Litchfield on July 25. Photos were not taken of the archery award recipients.
Complete results for 4-H and FFA will be printed in the Aug. 26, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
