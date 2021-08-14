This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Aug. 12, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As a past 4-H’er, I enjoyed watching history in the making on last Thursday at the Custer County Fair and was pleased that I could cover the Elite Showmanship competition for the paper. Not often in 4-H do you get to be a part of something like that.
Karina Jones said it correct - in 10 years, this group of four will not remember other ribbons they won last week, but they will remember being a part of that show.
Since it has been 48 years since I showed in 4-H I do remember friendship and a few “firsts” that I got to be a part of. Congrats to any 4-H’er who continues to make memories that they will remember for years to come through this amazing program.
