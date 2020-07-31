Members of Custer County 4-H clubs gathered before the Livestock Auction yesterday evening (Thursday, July 30, 2020) to recognize Colleen Peterson, 4-H Extension Assistant for Custer County. Youth held signs and a personalized framed memento for Peterson who has served Custer County 4-H for 40 years.
In recognizing Peterson's work, a local 4-H leader said, "If you go to other fairs and other counties, you won't see as many 4-H exhibits and entries as what we have here. We are blessed to have Colleen." The leader added "I don't think I have to tell you how hard she worked to make this fair happen."
See more on the Custer County Fair in the Aug. 6 Custer Count Chief. 4-H and FFA results will be published at the end of August.
