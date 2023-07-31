For more than 50 years, thousands of high school youth from all across the country have traveled to Washington, DC each summer to partake in the preeminent 4-H citizenship experience – Citizenship Washington Focus (CWF). CWF is a national program designed for 4-H members and teen leaders ages 14-19. Local 4-H members are working the concession stands during the Custer County Fair to raise money for their trip in 2025. Get a treat while at the fair and support the trip to DC. Concessions will be available through Thursday, Aug. 3.
4-H members work concession stands for trip to Washington, D.C.
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
