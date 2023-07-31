Nicole McCaslin, Delaney Weinman, Eli Rogers, 4-H, CWD concessions 2023 Custer County Fair

Pictured are three local 4-H members who worked the concessison stand under the Grandstands Saturday (July 29, 2023) during the concert at the fairgrounds. From left are Nicole McCaslin, Sandhills Critters 4-H; Delaney Weinman, Tail Twisters and Western Riders 4-H; and Eli Rogers, Tail Twisters and Western Riders 4-H. They are raising money to take the CWD trip in 2025.

 Mona Weatherly

For more than 50 years, thousands of high school youth from all across the country have traveled to Washington, DC each summer to partake in the preeminent 4-H citizenship experience – Citizenship Washington Focus (CWF). CWF is a national program designed for 4-H members and teen leaders ages 14-19. Local 4-H members are working the concession stands during the Custer County Fair to raise money for their trip in 2025. Get a treat while at the fair and support the trip to DC. Concessions will be available through Thursday, Aug. 3.

