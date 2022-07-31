This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the July 28, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
County fair is coming up next week and it brings back many memories of my time as a 4-Her. I was in 4-H for 11 years and participated in a wide range of activities. From wool judging to the horse show, I learned valuable lessons and gained experiences that will continue to influence my life forever.
Some of my fondest memories are of the animals I raised for fair. I showed market lambs, market pigs and horses every year. Throughout the summer, I formed a strong bond with my animals. They each had their own personality and I loved getting to know them. By the end of the summer, they would follow me around everywhere I went. I had one sheep I even let in the house! Selling my animals at the end of fair was hard, but I knew it was part of the job of being a livestock producer. I learned the hard work that it takes to raise animals and also the reward of knowing you contributed a quality product to feeding someone.
I had many opportunities to travel and experience different cultures through my time with 4-H. I was on several judging teams that competed across the state and even the country. My favorite trip was to Sonora, TX to compete at the National Wool Judging contest. Through different leadership programs, I traveled to Atlanta, GA and even Washington, D.C. Without paying a dime. There are very few other opportunities for kids to travel without expenses and I’m thankful to 4-H for those valuable experiences.
I made some of my best friends on 4-H trips and gained skills that helped get me into college and even get a job. I wouldn’t trade my time in 4-H for anything, and I will definitely encourage my kids to participate as well.
