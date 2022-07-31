4-h showing animals collage

This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the July 28, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

County fair is coming up next week and it brings back many memories of my time as a 4-Her. I was in 4-H for 11 years and participated in a wide range of activities. From wool judging to the horse show, I learned valuable lessons and gained experiences that will continue to influence my life forever.

